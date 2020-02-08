  • 11:53 Feb 08, 2020
Moto G Power
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G Power

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Moto G Power is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. 

 

On the camera front, the Moto G Power is loaded with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel 118-degree wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with 2cm macro photography. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The Moto G Power is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Android 10 and comes loaded with a fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. 

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 16MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view + 2MP macro sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (10W TurboPower fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

