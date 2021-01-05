Description

The Moto G Play (2021) on the other hand is said to have a water-drop style notch on the front housing the front camera. The bottom chin of the device is bigger than the one seen on Moto G Power (2021).

A similar square shaped rear camera module can be seen on the Moto G Play (2021) as well but has a dual camera setup along with a flash. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back of the device while the power and volume buttons are placed to the right.

It should be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The dual camera setup consists of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device will have a 5MP camera and should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.