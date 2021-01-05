Moto G Play (2021)
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto G Play (2021)

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1498 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1498 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The Moto G Play (2021) on the other hand is said to have a water-drop style notch on the front housing the front camera. The bottom chin of the device is bigger than the one seen on Moto G Power (2021). 

 

A similar square shaped rear camera module can be seen on the Moto G Play (2021) as well but has a dual camera setup along with a flash. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back of the device while the power and volume buttons are placed to the right. 

 

It should be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The dual camera setup consists of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device will have a 5MP camera and should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1498 pixels

Screen Size

6 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

Yes

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary camera + 2MP macro sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) revealed in renders

Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) revealed in renders

Motorola is said to release two new smartphones under its G series this year. The key specifications of the device have been revealed through a leak.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Motorola Image gallery

Latest Motorola Mobiles

Motorola Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies