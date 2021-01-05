You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1498 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Moto G Play (2021) on the other hand is said to have a water-drop style notch on the front housing the front camera. The bottom chin of the device is bigger than the one seen on Moto G Power (2021).
A similar square shaped rear camera module can be seen on the Moto G Play (2021) as well but has a dual camera setup along with a flash. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back of the device while the power and volume buttons are placed to the right.
It should be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The dual camera setup consists of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device will have a 5MP camera and should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1498 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary camera + 2MP macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Motorola News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement