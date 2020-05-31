Moto G Fast
Motorola Moto G Fast

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Moto G Fast comes loaded with a 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 268ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Moto G Fast runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with 4000mAh battery with 10W rapid charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

268 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (10W Rapid Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm

Weight

200 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

