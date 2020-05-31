Description

Moto G Fast comes loaded with a 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 268ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Moto G Fast runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with 4000mAh battery with 10W rapid charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.