Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2520 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
This device features a huge 6.7-inches (1080 × 2520 pixels) FHD+ LCD display with 21:9 tall aspect ratio along with support for HDR10, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Snapdragon 765 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It has upto 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage with expandable memory up to 1TB via the microSD slot.
Moto G 5G Plus is shipped with Android 10 OS out of the box and features 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast-charging. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
For the camera, there is a quad-camera setup on it back housed in a square setup with 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP macro module and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a pair of 16 megapixels main camera and 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens for selfies.
The smartphone comes with water repellent coating. In terms of connectivity it offers, 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headset jack. It measures 168 x 74 x 9mm and weighs 207grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (LCD 21:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2520 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
268 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, Quad pixel technology, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 4K 30fps, 1080p 60fps)
|Front Camera
|
16MP + 8MP (16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (20W TurboPower fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
207 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
