Moto G 5G Plus
Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 2520 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

This device features a huge 6.7-inches (1080 × 2520 pixels) FHD+ LCD display with 21:9 tall aspect ratio along with support for HDR10, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Snapdragon 765 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It has upto 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage with expandable memory up to 1TB via the microSD slot.

Moto G 5G Plus is shipped with Android 10 OS out of the box and features 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast-charging. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the camera, there is a quad-camera setup on it back housed in a square setup with 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP macro module and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a pair of 16 megapixels main camera and 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens for selfies.

The smartphone comes with water repellent coating. In terms of connectivity it offers, 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headset jack. It measures 168 x 74 x 9mm and weighs 207grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (LCD 21:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

1080 x 2520 pixels

Pixel Density

268 ppi

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, Quad pixel technology, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 4K 30fps, 1080p 60fps)
Front Camera

16MP + 8MP (16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (20W TurboPower fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

207 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

5G, 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Moto G 5G Plus announced with 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz CinemaVision display, 5000mAh battery

