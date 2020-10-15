Description

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.



Moto G 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging. It runs on Android 10 out of the box.



For the camera, there is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed in the notch.





For security, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. It has various connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support.