Motorola Moto E7 Power 4GB
Price :
Rs. 8299
Product Features :
- Launch : 19 February, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Moto E7 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision waterdrop-style display notch with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage capacity up to 1TB can be further expanded via a microSD card.
For the camera, the Moto E7 Power has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a 2 megapixels macro camera alongside a LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.
Moto E7 Power also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs Android 10. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz) 2×2 MIMO, USB Type C port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (MaxVision display)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G25)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
