Moto E7 Power 2GB

Motorola Moto E7 Power 2GB

Price :

Rs. 7499

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 February, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 February, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Description

Moto E7 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision waterdrop-style display notch with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage capacity up to 1TB can be further expanded via a microSD card.

For the camera, the Moto E7 Power has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a 2 megapixels macro camera alongside a LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.

Moto E7 Power also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs Android 10. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz) 2×2 MIMO, USB Type C port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Display

Type

HD+ (MaxVision display)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G25)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gravity Sensor, Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint ( Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Moto E7 Power launched in India with 6.5-inch MaxVision display, 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Moto E7 Power launched in India with 6.5-inch MaxVision display, 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Moto E7 Power comes with an HD+ Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 and more.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Motorola Image gallery

Latest Motorola Mobiles

Motorola Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies