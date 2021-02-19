Description

Moto E7 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision waterdrop-style display notch with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage capacity up to 1TB can be further expanded via a microSD card.

For the camera, the Moto E7 Power has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a 2 megapixels macro camera alongside a LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.



Moto E7 Power also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs Android 10. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz) 2×2 MIMO, USB Type C port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.