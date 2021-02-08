Description

This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 2GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

On the back, you will get a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor along with a speaker at the bottom left and a fingerprint sensor in the middle. There will be a 5MP front camera for selfies and video chats. The phone is tipped to come in Digital Blue and Oxy Red colour options.