Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display :
- Resolution :
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable :
Description
This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 2GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
On the back, you will get a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor along with a speaker at the bottom left and a fingerprint sensor in the middle. There will be a 5MP front camera for selfies and video chats. The phone is tipped to come in Digital Blue and Oxy Red colour options.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB, 4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB, 64 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro lens)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
