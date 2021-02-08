Moto E7 Power
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto E7 Power

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display :
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 2GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. 

 

On the back, you will get a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor along with a speaker at the bottom left and a fingerprint sensor in the middle. There will be a 5MP front camera for selfies and video chats. The phone is tipped to come in Digital Blue and Oxy Red colour options.

Display

Type

HD+

Memory

RAM

2 GB, 4 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB, 64 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro lens)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola G10, G30, G40, E7 Power key specifications, renders leaked

Motorola is said to expand its Moto G series lineup this year with 3 new smartphones under the series and a Moto E7 Power.

