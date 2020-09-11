Moto E7 Plus
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto E7 Plus

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

On the camera front, the Moto E7 Plus has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.

The Moto E7 Plus will also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. The report states that the phone will weigh 200 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (Max Vision 19.5:9 Drop Notch Display)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

200 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Moto E7 Plus specs, price and renders leaked ahead of official launch

Moto E7 Plus specs, price and renders leaked ahead of official launch

Moto E7 Plus will come with a waterdrop notch on the front.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Motorola Image gallery

Latest Motorola Mobiles

Motorola Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies