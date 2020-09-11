Description

Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.



On the camera front, the Moto E7 Plus has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.



The Moto E7 Plus will also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. The report states that the phone will weigh 200 grams.