Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.
On the camera front, the Moto E7 Plus has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.
The Moto E7 Plus will also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. The report states that the phone will weigh 200 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Max Vision 19.5:9 Drop Notch Display)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
200 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
