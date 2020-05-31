You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 3550 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Moto E7 will pack 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Moto E7 will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and it will run Android 10 operating system.
The phone is said to come with 13-megapixel Samsung primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel Omnivision depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it will have 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. The phone will be fueled by 3550mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Max Vision 19.5:9 Drop Notch Display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel Samsung primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel Omnivision depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3550 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
155.6 x 73.0 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|
160 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 632)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
