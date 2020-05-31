Description

Moto E7 will pack 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Moto E7 will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and it will run Android 10 operating system.



The phone is said to come with 13-megapixel Samsung primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel Omnivision depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it will have 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. The phone will be fueled by 3550mAh battery.