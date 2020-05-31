Moto E7
Rumoured Specs

Motorola Moto E7

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 3550 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 3550 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Moto E7 will pack 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Moto E7 will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and it will run Android 10 operating system.

The phone is said to come with 13-megapixel Samsung primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel  Omnivision depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it will have 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. The phone will be fueled by 3550mAh battery.

Display

Type

HD+ (Max Vision 19.5:9 Drop Notch Display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel Samsung primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel Omnivision depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3550 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

155.6 x 73.0 x 8.5 mm

Weight

160 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 632)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Moto E7 render and specifications surface online

Moto E7 render and specifications surface online

Moto E7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and it will run Android 10 operating system.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Motorola Image gallery

Latest Motorola Mobiles

Motorola Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies