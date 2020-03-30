You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The new Moto e6s comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 display. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
For the camera, the Moto e6s is equipped with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
The Moto E6s is backed by a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie. It is backed by a fingerprint sensor at the back. The smartphone comes with a water-repellent coating.
On the connectivity front, the phone has single/dual-SIM variants, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port. THe phone measures 155.6 x 73.0 x 8.5 mm and weighs 160 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Max Vision 19.5:9 Drop Notch Display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP + 2MP 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh (5W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
155.6 x 73.0 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|
160 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
