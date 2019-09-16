Description

Motorola Moto E6s is loaded with a 6.01-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a water drop notch design.



The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone is backed by a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.



The Moto E6s is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it comes bundled with a 10W charger. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it delivers stock Android experience. It is backed by a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature as well. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, GLONASS,3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM and micro USB port. THe phone measures 155.6 x 73.06 x 8.6 mm and weighs 149.7 grams.



