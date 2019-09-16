  • 23:23 Dec 18, 2019
Moto E6s

Motorola Moto E6s

Price :

Rs. 7999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 6.01 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Rs. 7999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 September, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 6.01 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Motorola Moto E6s is loaded with a 6.01-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a water drop notch design.


The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone is backed by a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.


The Moto E6s is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it comes bundled with a 10W charger. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it delivers stock Android experience. It is backed by a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature as well. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, GLONASS,3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM and micro USB port. THe phone measures 155.6 x 73.06 x 8.6 mm and weighs 149.7 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (Max Vision 19.5:9 Drop Notch Display, 80% screen to body ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.01 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

128 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP + 2MP)
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear and front Camera)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (10W charger)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

149.7 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor, IMG Power VR GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( VoLTE)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Face Unlock technology)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Here’s a list of top 5 budget smartphones that you can buy under Rs 10,000 right now.

Moto E6s goes on sale for the first time today on Flipkart

Moto E6s goes on sale for the first time today on Flipkart

The Moto E6s is available in a single 4GB+64GB model for a price of Rs 7,999 on Flipkart starting at 12 PM today.

Motorola Moto E6s with 4GB RAM launched in India

Motorola Moto E6s with 4GB RAM launched in India

Motorola Moto E6s is loaded with a 6.01-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a water drop notch design.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Motorola Image gallery

Latest Motorola Mobiles

Motorola Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies