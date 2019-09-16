You might like this
Motorola Moto E6s
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 6.01 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Motorola Moto E6s is loaded with a 6.01-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a water drop notch design.
The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone is backed by a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Moto E6s is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it comes bundled with a 10W charger. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it delivers stock Android experience. It is backed by a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature as well. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, GLONASS,3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM and micro USB port. THe phone measures 155.6 x 73.06 x 8.6 mm and weighs 149.7 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Max Vision 19.5:9 Drop Notch Display, 80% screen to body ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.01 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP + 2MP)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear and front Camera)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh (10W charger)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
149.7 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor, IMG Power VR GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( VoLTE)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Face Unlock technology)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
