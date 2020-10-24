Moto E6i
Motorola Moto E6i

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Moto E6i comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 display. The phone is powered by an octa-core UNISOC Tiger SC9863A processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.


For the camera, the Moto E6i is equipped with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel  depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

 
The Moto E6i is backed by a 3000mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition). It is backed by a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Display

Type

HD+ (Max Vision 19.5:9 Drop Notch Display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

155.6 x 73.0 x 8.5 mm

Weight

160 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Unisoc Tiger SC9863A)
Operating System

Android 10 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Light Sensor, G- sensor, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola Moto E6i announced with 6.1-inch display, dual rear cameras

The Moto E6i comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 display.

