Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Moto E6i comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 display. The phone is powered by an octa-core UNISOC Tiger SC9863A processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
For the camera, the Moto E6i is equipped with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
The Moto E6i is backed by a 3000mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition). It is backed by a fingerprint sensor at the back.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Max Vision 19.5:9 Drop Notch Display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh (10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
155.6 x 73.0 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|
160 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Unisoc Tiger SC9863A)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Light Sensor, G- sensor, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
