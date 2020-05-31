You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
- Battery : 3550 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Moto E (2020) is loaded with a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 271ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
The Moto G Fast runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with 3550mAh battery with 5W rapid charging support.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
268 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3550 mAh (10W Rapid Charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.1 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
