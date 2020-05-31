Description

Moto E (2020) is loaded with a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 271ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Moto G Fast runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with 3550mAh battery with 5W rapid charging support.