Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2520 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Motorola Edge S sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution, HDR10 support and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity. The device comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP f/1.7 OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP ultrawide with phase-detect autofocus, a 2MP fixed-focus depth sensor and an additional ToF sensor.
On the front, it sports a dual-camera setup, including a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.
The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The Motorola Edge S is also IP52 splash proof, has a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with a charger, pre installed screen protector, cable and a case.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB ( LPDDR5 RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 3.1)
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 16MP + 2MP (64MP f/1.7 OmniVision OV64B primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, 16MP ultrawide with phase-detect autofocus, 2MP fixed-focus depth sensor, additional ToF sensor.)
|Front Camera
|
16MP + 8MP (16MP wide-angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (20W Fast Charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
168.4 x 74 x 9.7 mm
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP52 certified)
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
