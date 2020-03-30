You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Motorola Edge+ will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The company is planning to bring a 90Hz screen refresh rate to the upcoming smartphone.
Furthermore, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone will be backed by up to 12GB of RAM. He further claims that the Motorola Edge+ will come with over 5,000mAh (maybe 5,170mAh) battery. Lastly, the smartphone will be sold internationally and in the US it will be exclusive to Verizon.
On the camera front, the Motorola Edge will be loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The 64MP sensor will provide an output of 16MP with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology. For the front, there will be a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.
The phone will run on Android 10 and it will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it will support 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and dual-SIM.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, Waterfall display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Micro SD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 16MP + 8MP (Triple Camera - 64MP Quad Pixel (16MP) rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, EIS, PDAF, 8MP telephoto lens, 16-megapixel wide-angle lens)
|Front Camera
|
25 MP (In-display seflie shooter)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, EDR)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (GLONASS )
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (hybrid dual sim)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
