Description

Motorola Edge+ will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The company is planning to bring a 90Hz screen refresh rate to the upcoming smartphone.

Furthermore, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone will be backed by up to 12GB of RAM. He further claims that the Motorola Edge+ will come with over 5,000mAh (maybe 5,170mAh) battery. Lastly, the smartphone will be sold internationally and in the US it will be exclusive to Verizon.

On the camera front, the Motorola Edge will be loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The 64MP sensor will provide an output of 16MP with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology. For the front, there will be a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone will run on Android 10 and it will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it will support 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and dual-SIM.

