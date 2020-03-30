  • 23:51 Mar 16, 2020
Edge+
Motorola Edge+

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 16MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Motorola Edge+ will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The company is planning to bring a 90Hz screen refresh rate to the upcoming smartphone. 

 

Furthermore, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone will be backed by up to 12GB of RAM. He further claims that the Motorola Edge+ will come with over 5,000mAh (maybe 5,170mAh) battery. Lastly, the smartphone will be sold internationally and in the US it will be exclusive to Verizon.

 

On the camera front, the Motorola Edge will be loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The 64MP sensor will provide an output of 16MP with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology. For the front, there will be a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The phone will run on Android 10 and it will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it will support 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and dual-SIM.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, Waterfall display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 16MP + 8MP (Triple Camera - 64MP Quad Pixel (16MP) rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, EIS, PDAF, 8MP telephoto lens, 16-megapixel wide-angle lens)
Front Camera

25 MP (In-display seflie shooter)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, EDR)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (GLONASS )
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (hybrid dual sim)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

