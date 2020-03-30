Description

Motorola Edge is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved waterfall display with a single punch-hole design. The screen will come with 19.5: aspect ratio along with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. The display will support 90Hz refresh rate and users will have an option to choose between 60Hz, 90Hz and Auto.

The report further highlights that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. It will be backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the Motorola Edge will be loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The 64MP sensor will provide an output of 16MP with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology. For the front, there will be a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone will run on Android 10 and it will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will be loaded with a 4500mAh battery with no support wireless charging. On the connectivity front, it will support 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and dual-SIM.

