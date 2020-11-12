Description

The rugged smartphone from Motorola features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There will be expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

Motorola Defy is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will carry support for 20W Turbopower charging and it runs on Android 10 OS. The phone is said to be upgradable to Android 11. The Motorola logo at the back is surrounded by the fingerprint scanner.

The phone sports a triple-camera on the rear side which consists of a 48 megapixels main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. It also has an 8 megapixels selfie camera upfront too housed in the notch with f/2.2 aperture.