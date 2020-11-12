Defy
Motorola Defy

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The rugged smartphone from Motorola features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

 

It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There will be expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

 

Motorola Defy is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will carry support for 20W Turbopower charging and it runs on Android 10 OS. The phone is said to be upgradable to Android 11. The Motorola logo at the back is surrounded by the fingerprint scanner.

 

The phone sports a triple-camera on the rear side which consists of a 48 megapixels main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. It also has an 8 megapixels selfie camera upfront too housed in the notch with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Display

Type

HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Usable with wet fingers)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Depth; Night Vision Mode)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (20W Turbopower Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (waterproof port)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Motorola Defy rugged phone announced with Gorilla Glass Victus, military-grade durability

The Motorola defy rugged smartphone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can be submerged to depths of 1.5m for 35 minutes.

