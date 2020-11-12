You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The rugged smartphone from Motorola features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There will be expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.
Motorola Defy is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will carry support for 20W Turbopower charging and it runs on Android 10 OS. The phone is said to be upgradable to Android 11. The Motorola logo at the back is surrounded by the fingerprint scanner.
The phone sports a triple-camera on the rear side which consists of a 48 megapixels main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. It also has an 8 megapixels selfie camera upfront too housed in the notch with f/2.2 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Usable with wet fingers)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Depth; Night Vision Mode)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (20W Turbopower Charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (waterproof port)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
