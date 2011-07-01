You might like this
Motorola Atrix
Price :
Rs. 2226
|
Rs. 2226
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 July, 2011
- Operating System :Android 2.2
- Processor : Dual Core 1 GHz
- Battery : 1930 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 540 x 960 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
An android touchscreen smartphone having dual camera, LED flash, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, 3G support & dual-core 1GHz ARM Cortex-A9 processor.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
540 x 960 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
275 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592 Ñ… 1944 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging)
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP (VGA Camera (640x480 Pixels))
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p@30fp)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1930 mAh (Li-Po)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
9 hrs
|Standby Time
|
400 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
117.8 x 63.5 x 11 mm (4.64 x 2.5 x 0.43 in)
|Weight
|
135 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Dual Core 1 GHz (Cortex-A9, Chipset: Nvidia Tegra 2 AP20H)
|Operating System
|
Android 2.2 (Froyo, upgradable to 2.3 (Gingerbread), MOTOBLUR UI with Live Widgets)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP, EDR)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 Class 12)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
Yes
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.263/H.264/WMV/Xvid/DivX)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk)
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Biometric fingerprint reader, Touch sensitive controls, Corning Gorilla Glass)
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement