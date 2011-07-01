Atrix

Motorola Atrix

Rs. 2226

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 July, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.2
  • Processor : Dual Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 1930 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 540 x 960 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

An android touchscreen smartphone having dual camera, LED flash, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, 3G support & dual-core 1GHz ARM Cortex-A9 processor.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

540 x 960 pixels

Pixel Density

275 ppi

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592 Ñ… 1944 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging)
Front Camera

0.3 MP (VGA Camera (640x480 Pixels))
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fp)

Battery

Capacity

1930 mAh (Li-Po)
Type

Removable

Talktime

9 hrs

Standby Time

400 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

117.8 x 63.5 x 11 mm (4.64 x 2.5 x 0.43 in)
Weight

135 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Dual Core 1 GHz (Cortex-A9, Chipset: Nvidia Tegra 2 AP20H)
Operating System

Android 2.2 (Froyo, upgradable to 2.3 (Gingerbread), MOTOBLUR UI with Live Widgets)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP, EDR)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 Class 12)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

Yes

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.263/H.264/WMV/Xvid/DivX)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk)
Keypad

Touchscreen (Biometric fingerprint reader, Touch sensitive controls, Corning Gorilla Glass)

