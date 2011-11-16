You might like this
Micromax X78
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 November, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Micromax
- Processor :
- Battery : 950 mAh
- Display : 2.8 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim slider phone with touch & QWERTY keypad, 3.2 MP camera with flash, bluetooth, music player & GPRS/Wi-Fi connecitivity.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
143 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.8 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.2 MP (2048x1536 pixels, 4x Digital Zoom, Smile Detection, Multishot)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
950 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
192 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Slider
|Size
|
106 x 57 x 15 mm (4.17 x 2.24 x 0.59 in)
|Weight
|
140 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Micromax
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes ( Wi-Fi Support)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, Dual Standby (GSM+GSM))
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MID, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Image viewer, Organizer, Mobile Tracker, Pedometer, Calculator, Calender, Alarm Clock )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (TFT resistive touchscreen, QWERTY)
