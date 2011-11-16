X78

Micromax X78

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 November, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Micromax
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 950 mAh
  • Display : 2.8 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 3.2 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim slider phone with touch & QWERTY keypad, 3.2 MP camera with flash, bluetooth, music player & GPRS/Wi-Fi connecitivity.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

143 ppi

Screen Size

2.8 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.2 MP (2048x1536 pixels, 4x Digital Zoom, Smile Detection, Multishot)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

950 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

192 hrs

Dimension

Design

Slider

Size

106 x 57 x 15 mm (4.17 x 2.24 x 0.59 in)
Weight

140 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Micromax

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes ( Wi-Fi Support)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, Dual Standby (GSM+GSM))
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, MID, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Image viewer, Organizer, Mobile Tracker, Pedometer, Calculator, Calender, Alarm Clock )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (TFT resistive touchscreen, QWERTY)

Micromax Image gallery

