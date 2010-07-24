You might like this
Micromax X600
Price :
Rs. 2909
|
Rs. 2909
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 July, 2010
- Operating System :Proprietary Micromax
- Processor :
- Battery : 1100 mAh
- Display : 3.2 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 4 GB
Description
A gravity sensor enabled phone that switch from one GSM operator to the other.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
125 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.2 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
78 MB
|Expandable
|
4 GB (Card slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1100 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
192 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
113 x 56 x 12.7 mm (4.45 x 2.20 x 0.5 in)
|Weight
|
110 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Micromax
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 10, 32 - 48 kbps Class 10, 236.8 kbps)
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No, No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM + GSM, Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gravity Sensor, Motion Sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Nimbuzz, Facebook app)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Resistive)
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement