X600

Micromax X600

Price :

Rs. 2909

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 July, 2010
  • Operating System : Proprietary Micromax
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1100 mAh
  • Display : 3.2 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Rs. 2909

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 July, 2010
  • Operating System :Proprietary Micromax
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1100 mAh
  • Display : 3.2 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Description

A gravity sensor enabled phone that switch from one GSM operator to the other.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

125 ppi

Screen Size

3.2 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

78 MB

Expandable

4 GB (Card slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1100 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

192 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

113 x 56 x 12.7 mm (4.45 x 2.20 x 0.5 in)
Weight

110 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Micromax

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 10, 32 - 48 kbps Class 10, 236.8 kbps)
GPS

No

USB

Yes (2.0)
HDMI

No, No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM + GSM, Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gravity Sensor, Motion Sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Nimbuzz, Facebook app)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Resistive)

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Micromax Image gallery

Latest Micromax Mobiles

Micromax Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies