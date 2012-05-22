X288

Micromax X288

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 May, 2012
  • Operating System : Proprietary Micromax
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 1.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with 1.3 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & torchlight.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

1.6 MB

Expandable

8 GB (Card slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

8 hrs

Standby Time

700 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

113.7 x 49 x 15.8 mm (4.48 x 1.93 x 0.62 in)
Weight

61.7 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Micromax

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Image viewer, Organizer, Calculator, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

