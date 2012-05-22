You might like this
Micromax X288
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 May, 2012
- Operating System :Proprietary Micromax
- Processor :
- Battery : 1800 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with 1.3 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & torchlight.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
1.6 MB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Card slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 pixels, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1800 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
8 hrs
|Standby Time
|
700 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
113.7 x 49 x 15.8 mm (4.48 x 1.93 x 0.62 in)
|Weight
|
61.7 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Micromax
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM Radio with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Image viewer, Organizer, Calculator, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
