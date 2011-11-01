X261

Micromax X261

Price :

Rs. 11990

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 November, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary MeeGo
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.2 inches
  • Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 1.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Rs. 11990

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 November, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary MeeGo
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.2 inches
  • Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A compact music series Dual SIM phone with LED Torch Light, Bluetooth and GPRS.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (262K Colors)
Resolution

176 X 220 pixels

Screen Size

2.2 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (Micro-SIM)

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

4.5 hrs

Standby Time

1080 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

112 x 48 x 15.45 mm

Weight

64 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary MeeGo

Connectivity

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)

Additional Feature

Built in Applications

Yes (LED Torch Light, Multiple Languages)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touch and Type

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Micromax Image gallery

Latest Micromax Mobiles

Micromax Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies