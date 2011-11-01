You might like this
Micromax X261
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 November, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary MeeGo
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 2.2 inches
- Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A compact music series Dual SIM phone with LED Torch Light, Bluetooth and GPRS.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (262K Colors)
|Resolution
|
176 X 220 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2.2 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro-SIM)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
1080 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
112 x 48 x 15.45 mm
|Weight
|
64 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary MeeGo
Connectivity
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
Additional Feature
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (LED Torch Light, Multiple Languages)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touch and Type
