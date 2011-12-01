  • 03:18 Jan 01, 2020
X1i Reloaded

Micromax X1i Reloaded

Price :

Rs. 6232

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 December, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Micromax
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 1.8 inches
  • Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

Dual SIM multimedia phone with powerful Marathon Battery providing talk time up to 6 hours.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QCIF Display Screen)
Resolution

176 X 220 pixels

Pixel Density

187 ppi

Screen Size

1.8 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (VGA, 640x480 pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

6 hrs

Standby Time

264 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

111 x 46 x 14.7 mm (4.37 x 1.81 x 0.58 in)
Weight

91 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Micromax

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Mini

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Document viewer)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

