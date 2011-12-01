You might like this
Micromax X1i Reloaded
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 December, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Micromax
- Processor :
- Battery : 1800 mAh
- Display : 1.8 inches
- Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
Dual SIM multimedia phone with powerful Marathon Battery providing talk time up to 6 hours.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (QCIF Display Screen)
|Resolution
|
176 X 220 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
187 ppi
|Screen Size
|
1.8 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP (VGA, 640x480 pixels, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1800 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
6 hrs
|Standby Time
|
264 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
111 x 46 x 14.7 mm (4.37 x 1.81 x 0.58 in)
|Weight
|
91 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Micromax
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Mini
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, Document viewer)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
