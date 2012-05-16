X103

Micromax X103

Price :

Rs. 1499

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 May, 2012
  • Operating System : Proprietary Micromax
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1750 mAh
  • Display : 1.7 inches
  • Resolution : 128 x 160 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Rs. 1499

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 May, 2012
  • Operating System :Proprietary Micromax
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1750 mAh
  • Display : 1.7 inches
  • Resolution : 128 x 160 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Description

Micromax X103 has a compact and stylish design with support for GPRS connectivity and powerful 1750 mAh lithium ion battery.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (262k Colors)
Resolution

128 x 160 pixels

Screen Size

1.7 inches

Memory

Expandable

4 GB (Micro SD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1750 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

7 hrs

Standby Time

360 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

111 x 46 x 16.0 mm

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Micromax

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Calendar, Calculator, Alarm, Clock)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Micromax Image gallery

Latest Micromax Mobiles

Micromax Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies