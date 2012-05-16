You might like this
Micromax X103
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 May, 2012
- Operating System :Proprietary Micromax
- Processor :
- Battery : 1750 mAh
- Display : 1.7 inches
- Resolution : 128 x 160 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 4 GB
Description
Micromax X103 has a compact and stylish design with support for GPRS connectivity and powerful 1750 mAh lithium ion battery.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (262k Colors)
|Resolution
|
128 x 160 pixels
|Screen Size
|
1.7 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
4 GB (Micro SD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1750 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
7 hrs
|Standby Time
|
360 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
111 x 46 x 16.0 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Micromax
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Calendar, Calculator, Alarm, Clock)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
