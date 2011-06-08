  • 14:10 Jan 25, 2020
Van Gogh X450

Micromax Van Gogh X450

Price :

Rs. 3990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 June, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Micromax
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim phone having dockable bluetooth headset with self charging, mirror finish display, swappable back panel & preinstalled social networking sites.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

4.3 hrs

Standby Time

300 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

116.7 x 52 x 20.3 mm (4.59 x 2.05 x 0.80 in)
Weight

90.8 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Micromax

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 10, 32 - 48 kbps Class 10, 236.8 kbps)
GPS

No

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM Radio)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, eBuddy, Widgets)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

0 Comments

