Micromax Van Gogh X450
Product Features :
- Launch : 08 June, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Micromax
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim phone having dockable bluetooth headset with self charging, mirror finish display, swappable back panel & preinstalled social networking sites.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4.3 hrs
|Standby Time
|
300 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
116.7 x 52 x 20.3 mm (4.59 x 2.05 x 0.80 in)
|Weight
|
90.8 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Micromax
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 10, 32 - 48 kbps Class 10, 236.8 kbps)
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM Radio)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, eBuddy, Widgets)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
