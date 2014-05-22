Unite 2 A106

Micromax Unite 2 A106

Price :

Rs. 8499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 May, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.4.2
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 2000 mAh
  • Display : 4.7 inches
  • Resolution : 800 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

Micromax Unite 2 A106 is a 4.7-inch screen smartphone powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and runs on Android 4.4 (KitKat).

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

800 x 480 pixels

Pixel Density

199 ppi

Screen Size

4.7 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

4 GB (0.89GB(For apps installation), 1.67GB(For user data))
Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592 Ñ… 1944 pixels, autofocus, geo tagging)
Front Camera

2 MP (Fixed Focus)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (720p)

Battery

Capacity

2000 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

8 hrs

Standby Time

190 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

138.2 x 72 x 9.3 mm

Weight

157 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset: MT6582M, Cortex-A7)
Operating System

Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM - 900, 1800 21 Mbps HSDPA; 5.76 Mbps HSUPA)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.263/H.264/WMV)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Motion Sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Games (Burm the Rope, Smash It, Marbles), Kingsoft, Getit,Opera Mini, M! Live,Hike, MAD,MiGames, Games Club, Reverie phonebook & Smartpad.)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Micromax Canvas Unite 2 Review: A good buy for Rs 6,999

Micromax Canvas Unite 2 Review: A good buy for Rs 6,999

The Micromax Canvas Unite 2 delivers an appreciable performance.

