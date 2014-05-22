You might like this
Micromax Unite 2 A106
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 May, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.4.2
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 2000 mAh
- Display : 4.7 inches
- Resolution : 800 x 480 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
Micromax Unite 2 A106 is a 4.7-inch screen smartphone powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and runs on Android 4.4 (KitKat).
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
800 x 480 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
199 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB (0.89GB(For apps installation), 1.67GB(For user data))
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592 Ñ… 1944 pixels, autofocus, geo tagging)
|Front Camera
|
2 MP (Fixed Focus)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
2000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
8 hrs
|Standby Time
|
190 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
138.2 x 72 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|
157 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset: MT6582M, Cortex-A7)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM - 900, 1800 21 Mbps HSDPA; 5.76 Mbps HSUPA)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.263/H.264/WMV)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Motion Sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Games (Burm the Rope, Smash It, Marbles), Kingsoft, Getit,Opera Mini, M! Live,Hike, MAD,MiGames, Games Club, Reverie phonebook & Smartpad.)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Micromax Reviews
