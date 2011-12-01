Superfone A75

Micromax Superfone A75

Price :

Rs. 2380

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 December, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.3
  • Processor : Single Core 650 MHz
  • Battery : 1300 mAh
  • Display : 3.75 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 256 MB
  • Camera : 3.15 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 2380

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 December, 2011
  • Operating System :Android 2.3
  • Processor : Single Core 650 MHz
  • Battery : 1300 mAh
  • Display : 3.75 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 256 MB
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with dual camera, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & runs on Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

320 x 480 pixels

Pixel Density

154 ppi

Screen Size

3.75 inches

Memory

RAM

256 MB

Internal Memory

190 MB

Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, Geo-tagging, 4x Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 pixels)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1300 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

288 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

120 x 63.5 x 10.9 mm (4.72 x 2.5 x 0.43 in)
Weight

135.4 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 650 MHz

Operating System

Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 HSDPA 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV, WMA, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Document editor (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Picasa)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Micromax Image gallery

Latest Micromax Mobiles

Micromax Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies