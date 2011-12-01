You might like this
Micromax Superfone A75
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 December, 2011
- Operating System :Android 2.3
- Processor : Single Core 650 MHz
- Battery : 1300 mAh
- Display : 3.75 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
- RAM : 256 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with dual camera, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & runs on Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
320 x 480 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
154 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.75 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
256 MB
|Internal Memory
|
190 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, Geo-tagging, 4x Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 pixels)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1300 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
288 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
120 x 63.5 x 10.9 mm (4.72 x 2.5 x 0.43 in)
|Weight
|
135.4 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 650 MHz
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 HSDPA 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, WAV, WMA, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Document editor (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Picasa)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
