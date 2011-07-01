Q80

Micromax Q80

Price :

Rs. 5500

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 July, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Java
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 3.15 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A 3G & Wi-Fi enabled dual sim QWERTY phone with an optical track pad, push email service & preloaded applications.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors, QVGA TFT Display)
Resolution

320 x 240 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

68 MB

Expandable

8 GB (Card slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, Digital Zoom, Face Detection, Smile Detection)
Front Camera

VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 Pixels)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1200 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

130 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

117 x 60 x 13 mm (4.61 x 2.36 x 0.51 in)
Weight

118 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Java

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 HSDPA 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm, No

SIM

Dual (Micro-SIM, Dual Standby)
DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Newshunt, Snaptu, Nimbuzz, NGpay, EZ Mail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Qwerty (Optical trackpad)

