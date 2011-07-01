You might like this
Micromax Q80
Price :
Rs. 5500
|
Rs. 5500
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 July, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Java
- Processor :
- Battery : 1200 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A 3G & Wi-Fi enabled dual sim QWERTY phone with an optical track pad, push email service & preloaded applications.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors, QVGA TFT Display)
|Resolution
|
320 x 240 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
68 MB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Card slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, Digital Zoom, Face Detection, Smile Detection)
|Front Camera
|
VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 Pixels)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1200 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
130 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
117 x 60 x 13 mm (4.61 x 2.36 x 0.51 in)
|Weight
|
118 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Java
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 HSDPA 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm, No
|SIM
|
Dual (Micro-SIM, Dual Standby)
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Newshunt, Snaptu, Nimbuzz, NGpay, EZ Mail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Qwerty (Optical trackpad)
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement