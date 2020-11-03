You might like this
Micromax IN Note 1 128GB
Price :
Rs. 12499
Product Features :
- Launch : 03 November, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The device runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates.
The phone has a 48MP Quad Camera setup at back while the other three cameras are the standard 5MP Ultra Wide, 2 MP Macro, and 2MP depth sensors. It has a 16MP camera on the front for the selfies.
The device packs a 5,000mAh battery which will have 18W fast charging support along with reverse charging support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with Samsung GM1 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 5MP 115° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (nano + nano + microSD)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
G- sensor, Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
