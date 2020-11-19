IN 1 6GB

Micromax IN 1 6GB

Rs. 11999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 November, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Micromax In 1 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4% screen to body ratio, and 450nits maximum brightness. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

For the camera, Micromax In 1 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which will be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded by up to 256GB via micro sd card slot.

 

The Micromax In 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS and said to be upgradeble to Android 11 in May this year.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4% screen to body ratio, and 450nits maximum brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth camera and 2-megapixel macro camera)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165.24 x 76.95 x 8.99 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Dual Wi-Fi Band (2.4/5GHz) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (NavIC )
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

