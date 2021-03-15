IN 1
Rumoured Specs

Micromax IN 1

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Micromax In 1 will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and 450nits maximum brightness. It will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, Micromax In 1 will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel lenses. Mehta claims that the phone won't have an ultrawide camera. The phone will come with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.


Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which will be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Micromax In 1 is slated to feature a 5,000mAh battery. It may also feature 18W fast charging. It is expected to run on the stock version of Android 11 OS.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (nano + nano + microSD)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

G- sensor, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

