GC360

Micromax GC360

Price :

Rs. 4200

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 July, 2010
  • Operating System : Proprietary Micromax
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1050 mAh
  • Display : 2 inches
  • Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 2 GB

Description

A dual GSM and single CDMA phone.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K colors)
Resolution

176 X 220 pixels

Pixel Density

133 ppi

Screen Size

2 inches

Memory

Expandable

2 GB (Micro SD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (VGA, 640x480 pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1050 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

3 hrs

Standby Time

56 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

111 x 48 x 14.8 mm (4.37 x 1.89 x 0.58 in)
Weight

105 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Micromax

Connectivity

Network

2G, 2G (CDMA 800 GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

Yes (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No (Dedicated music keys)
SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+CDMA)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM Radio)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Image viewer, Organizer)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

