Micromax Canvas Gold A300
Product Features :
- Launch : 18 June, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.4.2
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 2300 mAh
- Display : 5.5 inches
- Resolution : 1920 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
A 5.5 inch dual sim smartphone with 6 megapixel auto focus rear camera, runs of 2 GHz octa core processor and Android 4.4.2 KitKat operating system.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
1920 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
441 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB (25 GB for mass storage, 1 GB for apps installation)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16 MP (4608 x 3456 Pixels, Autofocus, Touch focus, Camera Effects, Image Viewer, Sony Image Sensor)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2300 mAh (Li-Polymer)
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
8 hrs
|Standby Time
|
210 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
143 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Chipset: MediaTek, MT6592)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4.2 (Kitkat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (850/900/1800/1900 WCDMA 900/2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0 (with A2DP Profile)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Dual Band)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 )
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (87.5 - 108MHz)
|Media Player
|
Yes (AAC, HE-AAC, MP3, AMR, ogg)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3gp, avc)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, Yahoo!, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
