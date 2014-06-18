Canvas Gold A300

Micromax Canvas Gold A300

Rs. 20999

Description

A 5.5 inch dual sim smartphone with 6 megapixel auto focus rear camera, runs of 2 GHz octa core processor and Android 4.4.2 KitKat operating system.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

1920 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

441 ppi

Screen Size

5.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB (25 GB for mass storage, 1 GB for apps installation)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

16 MP (4608 x 3456 Pixels, Autofocus, Touch focus, Camera Effects, Image Viewer, Sony Image Sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2300 mAh (Li-Polymer)
Type

Non Removable

Talktime

8 hrs

Standby Time

210 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

143 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Chipset: MediaTek, MT6592)
Operating System

Android 4.4.2 (Kitkat)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (850/900/1800/1900 WCDMA 900/2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0 (with A2DP Profile)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Dual Band)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 )
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (87.5 - 108MHz)
Media Player

Yes (AAC, HE-AAC, MP3, AMR, ogg)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3gp, avc)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, Yahoo!, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)

