Canvas Elanza 2 A121

Micromax Canvas Elanza 2 A121

Rs. 10999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 12 May, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.3
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 2000 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

Micromax Canvas Elanza 2 A121 is a 5-inch smartphone with HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 chipset and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean Operating System

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (16.7M Colors)
Resolution

1280 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

294 ppi

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

4 GB (1.23GB(For apps installation), 1GB(For user data))
Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (3264 x 2448 Pixels, Autofocus, Touch focus, Face Detection, Camera Effects, Image Viewer)
Front Camera

2 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2000 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

7.5 hrs

Standby Time

240 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

159 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8212)
Operating System

Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 900/ 1800 WCDMA 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0 (with A2DP Profile)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/nÂ¸Wi-Fi Hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, AMR, WMA)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Games (Bounce Ball Classic, Bubble x slice, Fukrey), Kingsoft, Getit,Opera Mini, M! Live,Reverie phonebook & Smartpad)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)

