Micromax Canvas Elanza 2 A121
Product Features :
- Launch : 12 May, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.3
- Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 2000 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
Micromax Canvas Elanza 2 A121 is a 5-inch smartphone with HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 chipset and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean Operating System
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (16.7M Colors)
|Resolution
|
1280 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
294 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB (1.23GB(For apps installation), 1GB(For user data))
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (3264 x 2448 Pixels, Autofocus, Touch focus, Face Detection, Camera Effects, Image Viewer)
|Front Camera
|
2 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2000 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
7.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
240 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
159 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8212)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 900/ 1800 WCDMA 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0 (with A2DP Profile)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/nÂ¸Wi-Fi Hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, AMR, WMA)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Games (Bounce Ball Classic, Bubble x slice, Fukrey), Kingsoft, Getit,Opera Mini, M! Live,Reverie phonebook & Smartpad)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
