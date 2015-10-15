  • 01:49 Jan 10, 2020
Bolt D303

Micromax Bolt D303

Rs. 3280

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 October, 2015
  • Operating System : Android 4.4
  • Processor : Dual Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 1300 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 3.2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

Micromax Bolt D303 is 4-inch smartphone powered by 1.3GHz dual core processor alongside 512MB RAM and 3.2-megapixel rear camera.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

480 x 854 pixels

Pixel Density

233 ppi

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

4 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.2 MP

Front Camera

0.3 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1300 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

4.5 hrs

Standby Time

245 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Dual Core 1.3 GHz (MediaTek)
Operating System

Android 4.4 (Kitkat)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, MIDI, OGG)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4, AVI, H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Firsttouch launcher, Chatz , Clean Master, hotstar, Housing, NewHunt, Quikr, Scandid, Snapdeal)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Micromax Bolt D303 launched for Rs 3,499, supports 10 Indian languages

It has a new Messaging Service, which facilitates the users to translate and transliterate in the language they love with the patented 'Swipe' feature.

