Micromax Bolt D303
Product Features :
- Launch : 15 October, 2015
- Operating System :Android 4.4
- Processor : Dual Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 1300 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
Micromax Bolt D303 is 4-inch smartphone powered by 1.3GHz dual core processor alongside 512MB RAM and 3.2-megapixel rear camera.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
480 x 854 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
233 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.2 MP
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1300 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
245 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Dual Core 1.3 GHz (MediaTek)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4 (Kitkat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, MIDI, OGG)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4, AVI, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Firsttouch launcher, Chatz , Clean Master, hotstar, Housing, NewHunt, Quikr, Scandid, Snapdeal)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
