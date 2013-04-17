You might like this
Micromax Bolt A62





Product Features :
- Launch : 17 April, 2013
- Operating System :Android 2.3.5
- Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
- Battery : 1350 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
- RAM : 256 MB
- Expandable : 16 GB
Description
Micromax Bolt A62 is a dual-SIM phone with 4 inch capacitive display with Android v2.3 OS, 512MB ROM, and 256MB RAM.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
320 x 480 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
146 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
256 MB
|Internal Memory
|
512 MB (202 MB User available)
|Expandable
|
16 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Auto Focus, Night Mode, Multi-shot)
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1350 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4 hrs
|Standby Time
|
120 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
121.7 x 67.2 x 12.2 mm (4.79 x 2.65 x 0.48 in)
|Weight
|
85 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3.5 (Gingerbread)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 - SIM 1 & SIM 2)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes (2.0)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 )
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, AVI, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (One Touch Copy / Paste, Hindi and English Language Support, MMS Enabled, Live Streaming Support, World Clock, Alarm, Calculator, Calendar, Bookmarks, Background Music During Voice Call)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
