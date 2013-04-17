  • 02:36 Jan 15, 2020
Bolt A62

Micromax Bolt A62

Rs. 3932

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 April, 2013
  • Operating System : Android 2.3.5
  • Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 1350 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 256 MB
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Description

Micromax Bolt A62 is a dual-SIM phone with 4 inch capacitive display with Android v2.3 OS, 512MB ROM, and 256MB RAM.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

320 x 480 pixels

Pixel Density

146 ppi

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

256 MB

Internal Memory

512 MB (202 MB User available)
Expandable

16 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Auto Focus, Night Mode, Multi-shot)
Front Camera

0.3 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1350 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

4 hrs

Standby Time

120 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

121.7 x 67.2 x 12.2 mm (4.79 x 2.65 x 0.48 in)
Weight

85 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1 GHz

Operating System

Android 2.3.5 (Gingerbread)

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 - SIM 1 & SIM 2)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (2.0)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 )
GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, AVI, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (One Touch Copy / Paste, Hindi and English Language Support, MMS Enabled, Live Streaming Support, World Clock, Alarm, Calculator, Calendar, Bookmarks, Background Music During Voice Call)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)

