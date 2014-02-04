You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 04 February, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.2
- Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
- Battery : 1450 mAh
- Display : 3.5 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
- RAM : 256 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
Micromax Bolt A37 comes with 3.5 inch TFT Display, powered by 1 Ghz processor and Android OS.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (262K colors)
|Resolution
|
320 x 480 pixels
|Screen Size
|
3.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
256 MB
|Internal Memory
|
107 MB (for Apps)
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (Fixed Focus, 1600 x 1200 Pixels)
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP (VGA Camera (640x480 Pixels))
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (30 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1450 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
256 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1 GHz (Chipset: MTK 6572M)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 900/ 1800 UMTS - 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM+GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AMR, MID, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, G- sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (M Live, Wallpapers, World Clock, Multiple Alarms, Calculator, Calender, Facebook, Gmail, Google Maps, Google Search, Twitter, YouTube (upload))
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capactivite, Multi-touch, Pinch-to-Zoom, Vibrant Display)
