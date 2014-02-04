  • 03:27 Mar 12, 2020
Bolt A37

Micromax Bolt A37

Rs. 3997

  • Launch : 04 February, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.2
  • Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 1450 mAh
  • Display : 3.5 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 256 MB
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

Micromax Bolt A37 comes with 3.5 inch TFT Display, powered by 1 Ghz processor and Android OS.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (262K colors)
Resolution

320 x 480 pixels

Screen Size

3.5 inches

Memory

RAM

256 MB

Internal Memory

107 MB (for Apps)
Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (Fixed Focus, 1600 x 1200 Pixels)
Front Camera

0.3 MP (VGA Camera (640x480 Pixels))
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (30 fps)

Battery

Capacity

1450 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

256 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1 GHz (Chipset: MTK 6572M)
Operating System

Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 900/ 1800 UMTS - 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1

WiFi

Yes (802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM+GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AMR, MID, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, G- sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (M Live, Wallpapers, World Clock, Multiple Alarms, Calculator, Calender, Facebook, Gmail, Google Maps, Google Search, Twitter, YouTube (upload))
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capactivite, Multi-touch, Pinch-to-Zoom, Vibrant Display)

