Description

Meizu 17 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR10 + display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, both Meizu 17 Pro packs the Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

For the photography, the Meizu 17 has a quad rear camera with 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, 6 LED ring flash, 32MP Sony IMX616 129° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 3cm macro, 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 3x zoom, 3MP Samsung S5K33D ToF sensor with f/1.4 aperture. For the front, both the phones come with 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Meizu 17 Pro runs Android 10 with Flyme 8.1 OS out of the box. For the battery, Meizu 17 has 4500mAh battery that supports 27W wireless fast charging.