Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Meizu 17 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR10 + display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, both Meizu 17 Pro packs the Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU.
For the photography, the Meizu 17 has a quad rear camera with 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, 6 LED ring flash, 32MP Sony IMX616 129° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 3cm macro, 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 3x zoom, 3MP Samsung S5K33D ToF sensor with f/1.4 aperture. For the front, both the phones come with 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture.
Meizu 17 Pro runs Android 10 with Flyme 8.1 OS out of the box. For the battery, Meizu 17 has 4500mAh battery that supports 27W wireless fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 32MP + 8MP + 3MP (Quad rear cameras - 64MP rear camera with 1/1.7 inch Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, 6 LED ring flash, 32MP Sony IMX616 129 degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 3cm macro, 8MP OV08A10 telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 3x zoom, 3MP Samsung S5K33D ToF sensor with f/1.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (27W wireless fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160 x 77.2 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|
218 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Flyme 8.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) MU-MIMO)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Barometer, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Fingerprint (under display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
