17
Coming Soon

Meizu 17

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

Meizu 17 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR10 + display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.  The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, both Meizu 17 packs the Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

 

For the photography, the Meizu 17 has a quad rear camera with 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, 6 LED ring flash, 8MP Samsung 4H7 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 12MP depth of field lens with Sony IMX362 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with Samsung 5E9 sensor, f/1.9 aperture.

 

Meizu 17 runs Android 10 with Flyme 8.1 OS out of the box. For the battery, Meizu 17 has 4500mAh battery that supports 30W Super mCharge fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 5MP (Quad rear cameras - 64MP rear camera with 1/1.7 inch Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, 6 LED ring flash, 8MP Samsung 4H7 118 degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 12MP depth of field lens with Sony IMX362 sensor with f/1.9 aperture, 5MP macro sensor with Samsung 5E9 sensor, f/1.9 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 30W Super mCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160 x 77.2 x 8.5 mm

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Flyme 8.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) MU-MIMO)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Fingerprint (under display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Meizu 17 series go official with 64MP quad rear cameras and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Meizu 17 series go official with 64MP quad rear cameras and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Meizu 17 and 17 Pro run Android 10 with Flyme 8.1 OS out of the box.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Meizu Image gallery

Latest Meizu Mobiles

Meizu Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies