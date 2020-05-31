Description

Meizu 17 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR10 + display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, both Meizu 17 packs the Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

For the photography, the Meizu 17 has a quad rear camera with 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, 6 LED ring flash, 8MP Samsung 4H7 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 12MP depth of field lens with Sony IMX362 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with Samsung 5E9 sensor, f/1.9 aperture.

Meizu 17 runs Android 10 with Flyme 8.1 OS out of the box. For the battery, Meizu 17 has 4500mAh battery that supports 30W Super mCharge fast charging.