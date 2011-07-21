You might like this
Maxx MX464
Price :
Rs. 5696
|
Rs. 5696
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 July, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Maxx
- Processor :
- Battery : 850 mAh
- Display : 2.2 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM :
- Expandable : 4 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with 1.3 MP camera, GPRS connectivity, JAVA enabled with dedicated applications for Facebook, Twitter & Google along with Yahoo! launcher.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Screen Size
|
2.2 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
4 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
850 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
3.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
300 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
112.5 x 49 x 12.5 mm
|Weight
|
63.2 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Maxx
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
2.5 mm
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with schedule FM record)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/MIDI/WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP/MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Alarm,Calendar,Calculator,World clock, Tasks,Notes,Unit converter,Currency converterStopwatch,Ebook reader)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
