Description

A dual sim phone with 1.3 MP camera, GPRS connectivity, JAVA enabled with dedicated applications for Facebook, Twitter & Google along with Yahoo! launcher.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Screen Size

2.2 inches

Memory

Expandable

4 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

850 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

3.5 hrs

Standby Time

300 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

112.5 x 49 x 12.5 mm

Weight

63.2 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Maxx

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

2.5 mm

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with schedule FM record)
Media Player

Yes (MP3/MIDI/WAV)
Video Player

Yes (3GP/MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Alarm,Calendar,Calculator,World clock, Tasks,Notes,Unit converter,Currency converterStopwatch,Ebook reader)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

