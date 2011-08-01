You might like this
Maxx MX301
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 August, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Maxx
- Processor :
- Battery : 900 mAh
- Display : 2 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with 1.3 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K Colors)
|Screen Size
|
2 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
1.3 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
900 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
3.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
350 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
108 x 46.8 x 13.3 mm
|Weight
|
53 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Maxx
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes (10 Pin Mini USB)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with Schedule FM Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/MIDI/WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP/MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Alarm,Calendar,To-Do-list,World Clock,Calculator, Currency converter,Health Check, Ebook reader, Stopwatch )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
