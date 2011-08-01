  • 01:34 Dec 27, 2019
MX301

Maxx MX301

Price :

Rs. 2698

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 August, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Maxx
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 900 mAh
  • Display : 2 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 1.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Rs. 2698

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 August, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary Maxx
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 900 mAh
  • Display : 2 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with 1.3 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K Colors)
Screen Size

2 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

900 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

3.5 hrs

Standby Time

350 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

108 x 46.8 x 13.3 mm

Weight

53 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Maxx

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes (10 Pin Mini USB)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with Schedule FM Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3/MIDI/WAV)
Video Player

Yes (3GP/MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Alarm,Calendar,To-Do-list,World Clock,Calculator, Currency converter,Health Check, Ebook reader, Stopwatch )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Maxx Image gallery

Latest Maxx Mobiles

Maxx Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies