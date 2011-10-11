  • 03:18 Jan 01, 2020
MX190

Maxx MX190

Rs. 2399

  • Launch : 11 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Maxx
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1500 mAh
  • Display : 1.7 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with digital camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity, dual memory card slot & LED torchlight.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (64K Colors)
Screen Size

1.7 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

95 KB

Expandable

4 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

450 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

108 x 46 x 15.9 mm

Weight

57.7 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Maxx

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with Schedule FM Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Image Viewer, Sound Recorder, Alarm, To do list, World clock, Calendar , Calculator, Currency Converter, Unit Converter, Stopwatch, E-Book Reader, Torch, Health, Phone Lock, Anti-Theft, Privacy Protection)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

