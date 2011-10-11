You might like this
Maxx MX190
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 October, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Maxx
- Processor :
- Battery : 1500 mAh
- Display : 1.7 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM :
- Expandable : 4 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with digital camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity, dual memory card slot & LED torchlight.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (64K Colors)
|Screen Size
|
1.7 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
95 KB
|Expandable
|
4 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1500 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
450 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
108 x 46 x 15.9 mm
|Weight
|
57.7 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Maxx
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with Schedule FM Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Image Viewer, Sound Recorder, Alarm, To do list, World clock, Calendar , Calculator, Currency Converter, Unit Converter, Stopwatch, E-Book Reader, Torch, Health, Phone Lock, Anti-Theft, Privacy Protection)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
