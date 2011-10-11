MT315

Maxx MT315

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Java
  • Processor : Single Core 312 MHz
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.6 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 3.2 MP
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Description

A dual sim touchscreen phone with 3.2 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (262K Colors )
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2.6 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

1 GB

Expandable

16 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.2 MP (Panorama view, Face Detector & Dedicated Camera Key)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

4 hrs

Standby Time

140 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

101.2 x 54.2 x 14.6 mm

Weight

66.6 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 312 MHz

Operating System

Proprietary Java

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.0

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes (USB Port)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI, WAV )
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Shake Sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (English & Hindi Languages, Call Blacklist, Reject By SMS, Alarm, Calendar, Tasks, World Clock, Calculator, Unit Converter, Security Phone Lock)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

