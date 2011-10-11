You might like this
Maxx MT315
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 October, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Java
- Processor : Single Core 312 MHz
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 2.6 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 16 GB
Description
A dual sim touchscreen phone with 3.2 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (262K Colors )
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2.6 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
1 GB
|Expandable
|
16 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.2 MP (Panorama view, Face Detector & Dedicated Camera Key)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4 hrs
|Standby Time
|
140 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
101.2 x 54.2 x 14.6 mm
|Weight
|
66.6 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 312 MHz
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Java
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.0
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes (USB Port)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI, WAV )
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Shake Sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (English & Hindi Languages, Call Blacklist, Reject By SMS, Alarm, Calendar, Tasks, World Clock, Calculator, Unit Converter, Security Phone Lock)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
