MT105

Maxx MT105

Price :

Rs. 7499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 August, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Maxx
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Description

A dual sim touchscreen phone with digital camera, flash, wireless FM radio, music player, bluetooth & GPRS connectivity.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (262K)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

115 KB

Expandable

4 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

4 hrs

Standby Time

350 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

96 x 54 x 13.5 mm

Weight

55 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Maxx

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Wireless FM Radio)
Media Player

Yes (MP3 MIDI WAV)
Video Player

Yes (3GP,MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Image Viewer, Sound Recorder,Alarm, To do list, World Clock, Calender, Calculator, Currency Converter, E-Book Reader, Stopwatch, Anti-Theft, Privacy Protection )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

