Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 July, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Maxx
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim QWERTY keypad phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity, FM radio & music player.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K Colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

4.5 hrs

Standby Time

350 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

109.25 x 57.28 x 13.26 mm

Weight

71.3 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Maxx

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with Scheduled FM Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GPP, AVI)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Wallpapers, Calendar, Calculator, Alarm Clock)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Qwerty

