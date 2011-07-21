You might like this
Maxx MQ601
Rs. 14999
Rs. 14999
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 July, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Maxx
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim QWERTY keypad phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity, FM radio & music player.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K Colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
350 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
109.25 x 57.28 x 13.26 mm
|Weight
|
71.3 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Maxx
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with Scheduled FM Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, WAV, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GPP, AVI)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, Wallpapers, Calendar, Calculator, Alarm Clock)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Qwerty
