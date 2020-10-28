Wing
Coming Soon

LG Wing

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : 28 October, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : 2 GB

Description

LG packs a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision main screen and a 3.9 inch FHD+ hidden G-OLED Second Screen that lets you use the phone in Swivel Mode. Users can interact with the Second Screen while content plays uninterrupted on the Main Screen.  The main screen has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density. The second screen comes with 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi.

 

The LG Wing is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It has up to 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD. It runs on Android 10.

For cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, there is a 32MP pop-up camera with f/1.9 aperture.

LG Wing packs a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10w wireless charging. The phone has in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with an IP54-rated water- and dust-resistant chassis.

Display

Type

HD+ (P-OLED, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels)-OLED second screen with 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi)
Resolution

2460 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

395 ppi

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

2 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 12MP (Triple Cameras- 64MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 13MP 117° ultra-wide lens with f/1.9 aperture, 12MP 120° ultra-wide Gimbal mode Camera with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (pop-up front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging, 10w wireless charging)

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

260 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

LG Wing launching in India on October 28

LG Wing is the company’s unique dual-screen smartphone - one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees allowing users to interact with the Second Screen.

