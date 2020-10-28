Description

LG packs a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision main screen and a 3.9 inch FHD+ hidden G-OLED Second Screen that lets you use the phone in Swivel Mode. Users can interact with the Second Screen while content plays uninterrupted on the Main Screen. The main screen has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density. The second screen comes with 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi.

The LG Wing is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It has up to 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD. It runs on Android 10.



For cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, there is a 32MP pop-up camera with f/1.9 aperture.



LG Wing packs a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10w wireless charging. The phone has in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with an IP54-rated water- and dust-resistant chassis.