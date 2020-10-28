You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : 28 October, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 2 GB
Description
LG packs a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision main screen and a 3.9 inch FHD+ hidden G-OLED Second Screen that lets you use the phone in Swivel Mode. Users can interact with the Second Screen while content plays uninterrupted on the Main Screen. The main screen has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density. The second screen comes with 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi.
The LG Wing is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It has up to 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD. It runs on Android 10.
For cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, there is a 32MP pop-up camera with f/1.9 aperture.
LG Wing packs a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10w wireless charging. The phone has in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with an IP54-rated water- and dust-resistant chassis.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (P-OLED, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels)-OLED second screen with 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi)
|Resolution
|
2460 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
395 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
2 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 12MP (Triple Cameras- 64MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 13MP 117° ultra-wide lens with f/1.9 aperture, 12MP 120° ultra-wide Gimbal mode Camera with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (pop-up front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging, 10w wireless charging)
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
260 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
LG News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement