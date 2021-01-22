Description

The LG W41 Pro comes with a 16.63cm (6.55) HD+ Full Vision Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,600 x 720 resolution, and 400 brightness level. Under the hood, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. LG W41 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with support up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card.

The LG W41 Pro is equipped with a quad camera setup with AI capabilities with a 48MP main rear camera, 8MP super wide angle, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.