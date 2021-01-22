You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The LG W41 Pro comes with a 16.63cm (6.55) HD+ Full Vision Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,600 x 720 resolution, and 400 brightness level. Under the hood, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. LG W41 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with support up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card.
The LG W41 Pro is equipped with a quad camera setup with AI capabilities with a 48MP main rear camera, 8MP super wide angle, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Full Vision Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 400 brightness level)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Via micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP main rear camera, 8MP super wide angle, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
LG News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement