LG W41 Pro

Rs. 13490

  • Launch : 22 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

The LG W41 Pro comes with a 16.63cm (6.55) HD+ Full Vision Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,600 x 720 resolution, and 400 brightness level. Under the hood, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. LG W41 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with support up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card.

 

The LG W41 Pro is equipped with a quad camera setup with AI capabilities with a 48MP main rear camera, 8MP super wide angle, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Display

Type

HD+ (Full Vision Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 400 brightness level)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Via micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP main rear camera, 8MP super wide angle, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35 SoC)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

