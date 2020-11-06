Description

The LG W31+ comes with a 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ FullVision display It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via a micro SD card slot.

The LG W31+ is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 and is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.