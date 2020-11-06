W31

LG W31

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 November, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The LG W31 comes with a 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ FullVision display  It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via a micro SD card slot.

 

The LG W31 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 and is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 HD+ FullVision display)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Via micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

