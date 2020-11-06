You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 06 November, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The LG W31 comes with a 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ FullVision display It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via a micro SD card slot.
The LG W31 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 and is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 HD+ FullVision display)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Via micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
